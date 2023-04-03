Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 10789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock worth $1,823,861. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after buying an additional 415,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

