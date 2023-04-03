XRUN (XRUN) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $300.37 million and approximately $50,348.94 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

