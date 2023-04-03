XSGD Market Capitalization Achieves $76.41 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $76.41 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,991,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

