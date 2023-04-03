ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.18 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $582,787.52 and approximately $38.18 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00131382 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.