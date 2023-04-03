ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0627 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $581,984.18 and $35.93 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00128276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

