ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $6.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 6.40 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 108.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance
NYSE ZIM opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
