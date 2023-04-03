ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $6.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 6.40 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 108.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $23.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.