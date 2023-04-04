11,743 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.