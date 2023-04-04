119,128 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,079,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 1,901,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,123,445. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

