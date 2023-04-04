13,846 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.47.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,651 shares of company stock worth $42,010,221. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. 494,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,683. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

