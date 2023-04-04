1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.04

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 12398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in 1st Source by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in 1st Source by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.