38,092 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,815,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fluor by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.