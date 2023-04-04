3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.27. 1,615,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,898. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.