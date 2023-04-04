400 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $473.34. 228,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.37 and its 200 day moving average is $489.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

