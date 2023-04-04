4,840 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LHX traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $196.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,697. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average of $215.20.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

