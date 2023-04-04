49,497 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after purchasing an additional 173,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,385,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 406,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

