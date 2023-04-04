58,313 Shares in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

LRGF opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

