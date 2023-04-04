76,378 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 327,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,964. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

