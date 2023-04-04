AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $135.25 Average PT from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.30%. Analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

