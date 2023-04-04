Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.12.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.37.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 781.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

