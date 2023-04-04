AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 977.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

