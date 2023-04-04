ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

ABM opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,335 shares of company stock worth $385,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

