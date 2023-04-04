abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.39

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 1547106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

