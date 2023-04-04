Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.