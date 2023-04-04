Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.41. 962,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.04 and a 200 day moving average of $273.93. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

