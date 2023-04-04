Achain Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Achain has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $188,990.14 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004487 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003804 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

