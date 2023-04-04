ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 152,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 862,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $608.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,722,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $278,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,512.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $452,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 889,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,722,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

