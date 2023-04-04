Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. 121,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,964. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 950.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 830,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 751,753 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

