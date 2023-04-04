aelf Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $181.03 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003213 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

