Aion (AION) Price Down 92.9% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Aion has a market capitalization of $765,364.96 and approximately $29,648.99 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00155595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00034465 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

