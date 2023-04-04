AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.4 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

