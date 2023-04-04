AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CNYA traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.08. 54,915 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares MSCI China A ETF

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.