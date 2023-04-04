AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.60. 41,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $253.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

