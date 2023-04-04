AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 299.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,080 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,968,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 101,073 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 230,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,902. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

