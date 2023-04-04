AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. 70,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,452. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

