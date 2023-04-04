AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,071,603 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071,603 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.