AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 49,400 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.56% of Accel Entertainment worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 16,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,227. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $796.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,411 shares of company stock valued at $93,703. 18.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

