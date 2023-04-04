AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 63,169 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,169 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,555 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 171,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

