Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires 131,900 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,872. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

