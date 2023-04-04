Alesco Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,336,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.94. 50,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

