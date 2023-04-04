Alesco Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $150.52. 295,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,275. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.