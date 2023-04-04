Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. 557,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

