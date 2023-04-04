Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,628. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

