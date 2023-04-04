Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 439,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,764. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

