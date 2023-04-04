Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,115 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $70.45. 138,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,328. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $77.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

