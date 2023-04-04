Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 53,408 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,408 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FLOT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 2,479,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.