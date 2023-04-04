Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.62. The stock had a trading volume of 374,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $282.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

