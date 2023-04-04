Altus Power’s (AMPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altus Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMPS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Altus Power stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $849.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.69. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $12,973,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

