Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Raised by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 838.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,472 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $46,936,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,635,000 after acquiring an additional 559,315 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

