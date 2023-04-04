Analyzing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 286.70%. ZIVO Bioscience has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.11%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 122.81 -$100.61 million ($1.06) -4.07 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,463.40 -$8.74 million ($0.99) -3.14

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -21.22% -20.61% ZIVO Bioscience N/A -384.04% -178.04%

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.