Analyzing Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.36 -$280,000.00 ($0.06) -51.45 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 2.92 N/A N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SilverSun Technologies and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -0.63% -3.00% -1.44% Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52%

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.